Lighting the Lamp: Canuckleheads

The St. Louis Blues return home after almost two weeks on the road, winning four of five games, the only loss a 2-1 setback in Anaheim. During the first two weeks of March, the Blues also went 4-1, winning both games at home after taking two of three on the road, including a spectacular, hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Wild in St. Paul.

