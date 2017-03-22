"Last night on St. Louis Blues Hockey..."

When I think of the 2016-17 St. Louis Blues, I think of a weekly television show that gets just enough of your interest to bring you back for the next episode. Sure, the finale will suck, but why not waste more time on the series? One of those TV shows where the cell phone is in your hand and it only collects about 55-60 percent of your interest throughout the episode with complete attention only coming during the action sequences and/or nudity scenes.

