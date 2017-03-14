Kevin Shattenkirk on suspension: a Unfortunately my hit checked off a few too many boxesa
Kevin Shattenkirk will serve the back end of a two-game suspension when the Capitals host the Wild on Thursday. It was a miscalculation that led to a mistake Saturday night, and that all resulted in a two-game suspension for Kevin Shattenkirk in just his sixth contest with the Capitals.
