Jori Lehtera: The gift that stopped giving in 2014
What kind of career would Brett Hull have had in St. Louis if he was paired with Jori "fucking worthless" Lehtera for all those years? These are the things that I think about with Lehtera and his negative impact on the current scoring superstar for the Blues; Vladimir Tarasenko. Lehtera is an anchor on the team, and that's not in a good way.
