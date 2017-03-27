Jake Walman Signs Entry-Level Contract with the St. Louis...

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that Providence College junior defenseman Jake Walman has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the club. Walman, a third round draft of the Blues in 2014 , earned First Team Hockey East All-Star accolades for the second consecutive season after posting seven goals and 18 assists for the Friars in 2016-17.

