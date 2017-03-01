Inconsistent Blues move on without Sh...

Inconsistent Blues move on without Shattenkirk

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong insisted Tuesday his trade of defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk doesn't signal surrender this season, though he said the team is much different than the group that advanced to the Western Conference finals last season. "If this team was at the place it was a year ago, Kevin Shattenkirk would be a St. Louis Blue," said Armstrong, who acknowledged he discussed an eight-year contract extension with the player's representatives before the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC