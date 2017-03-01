Inconsistent Blues move on without Shattenkirk
St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong insisted Tuesday his trade of defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk doesn't signal surrender this season, though he said the team is much different than the group that advanced to the Western Conference finals last season. "If this team was at the place it was a year ago, Kevin Shattenkirk would be a St. Louis Blue," said Armstrong, who acknowledged he discussed an eight-year contract extension with the player's representatives before the season.
