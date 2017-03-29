Goalie nods: Blues give Hutton first start in two weeks
Even though Jake Allen has played extremely well of late, Carter Hutton will get the call when the Blues take on the Coyotes in Arizona tonight. Some of this could have to do with the opponent.
