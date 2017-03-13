Ex-Blue Kevin Shattenkirk gets a deuce for unnecessary hit in Los Angeles
It could be the need to impress his new teammates, or the fact that he's not as big as other defensemen, but Shattenkirk pulled off a dirty and unnecessary play during Saturday's game with the Los Angeles Kings. With his team down, Shattenkirk charged Kings player Kevin Gravel behind the Kings net, and in doing so, he left his feet.
