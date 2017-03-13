Coyotes top Kings in shootout

Coyotes top Kings in shootout

Read more: ArcaMax Publishing

With the red-hot St. Louis Blues fading in the distance like a pair of receding taillights, the Los Angeles Kings may soon need to choose another target if they hope to make up ground in a playoff race that is quickly approaching the finish line. To get back in the race they'll have to take care of their own business first, something they couldn't do Tuesday when Arizona's Maxi Domi erased a pair of one-goal deficits in the third period, sending the game to overtime and then a shootout where the Coyotes prevailed, 3-2, when Anthony De Angelo scored in the 11th round at Staples Center.

Chicago, IL

