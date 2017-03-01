Caps likely to be quiet on deadline day

Don't expect the league-leading Washington Capitals to make another big move after getting defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk from the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. The Capitals sent 13th forward Zach Sanford to St. Louis in the trade, but general manager Brian MacLellan said: "I don't expect us to be that active" because of minimal salary-cap space.

