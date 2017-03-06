Calgary Flames Playoff Update

So...seven straight wins does really seem to help your playoff chances. Last week the Flames had only started moving into the Pacific Division playoff conversation, and now they're tied with the Ducks and only two points behind Edmonton! Next Five Games: 09/03 vs MTL, 11/03 @ WPG, 13/03 vs PIT, 15/03 vs BOS, 17/03 vs DAL When you're on a seven game winning streak, there's not much more that can be going right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matchsticks & Gasoline.