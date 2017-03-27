BU star Clayton Keller signs with Coy...

BU star Clayton Keller signs with Coyotes, will debut tomorrow

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Boston Herald

While most of the Boston University skaters were catching up on rest after arriving home at 4 a.m. Sunday morning following the Terriers' 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota-Duluth in the NCAA West Regional in Fargo, N.D., freshman star Clayton Keller had already packed his bags and was winging his way back west to St. Louis. Keller agreed to sign a pro deal with the Arizona Coyotes, which selected the 18-year-old in the first round of last spring's NHL draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,862,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC