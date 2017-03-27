BU star Clayton Keller signs with Coyotes, will debut tomorrow
While most of the Boston University skaters were catching up on rest after arriving home at 4 a.m. Sunday morning following the Terriers' 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota-Duluth in the NCAA West Regional in Fargo, N.D., freshman star Clayton Keller had already packed his bags and was winging his way back west to St. Louis. Keller agreed to sign a pro deal with the Arizona Coyotes, which selected the 18-year-old in the first round of last spring's NHL draft.
