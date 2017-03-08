Blues goalie Jake Allen on Hitchcock,...

Blues goalie Jake Allen on Hitchcock, Yeo and Brodeur

Blues goalie Jake Allen lost six consecutive starts leading to head coach Ken Hitchcock's firing on Feb. 1 but has thrived under his successor, Mike Yeo. Through March 8, the 26-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., native boasted a 1.76 goals-against average and .941 save percentage in 12 starts since the all-star break.

