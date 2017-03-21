Blues 43 mins ago 6:12 a.m.Trio of Blues experience NASCAR, become instant fans
Colton Parayko and Alex Pietrangelo both have dipped their feet into the auto racing pool, Carter Hutton was admittedly a newbie. They braved the sweltering 90-plus degree heat in front of 80,000 fans at the Phoenix Raceway to see Ryan Newman claim the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Camping World 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC