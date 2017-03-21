Blues 43 mins ago 6:12 a.m.Trio of Bl...

Blues 43 mins ago 6:12 a.m.Trio of Blues experience NASCAR, become instant fans

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Colton Parayko and Alex Pietrangelo both have dipped their feet into the auto racing pool, Carter Hutton was admittedly a newbie. They braved the sweltering 90-plus degree heat in front of 80,000 fans at the Phoenix Raceway to see Ryan Newman claim the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Camping World 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,733,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC