Bettman: Concessions needed for NHL to go to Olympics

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014, file photo, International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel, left, listens as NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, right, answers a question during a news conference addressing hockey iss... CHICAGO - NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the International Olympic Committee and hockey's governing body will have to make concessions before the league sends the world's best players to the Winter Games in South Korea next February. Bettman made it clear Friday at a breakfast with Chicago business leaders that league owners don't want to stop their season for three weeks again and put their stars at risk of injury without what they consider a tangible return.

