Bettman: Concessions needed for NHL t...

Bettman: Concessions needed for NHL to go to Olympics

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTMF

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014, file photo, International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel, left, listens as NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, right, answers a question during a news conference addressing hockey iss... CHICAGO - NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the International Olympic Committee and hockey's governing body will have to make concessions before the league sends the world's best players to the Winter Games in South Korea next February. Bettman made it clear Friday at a breakfast with Chicago business leaders that league owners don't want to stop their season for three weeks again and put their stars at risk of injury without what they consider a tangible return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,809,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC