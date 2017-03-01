Avalanche suffers 11th shutout loss of the season against Blues
Colorado Avalanche goalie Jeremy Smith, right, stops a breakaway shot off the stick of St. Louis Blues right wing Scottie Upshall in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Denver. During a downturn in the Atlanta Braves ' fortunes, and with the boys trailing and heading for another certain loss, play-by-play broadcaster Skip Caray summoned his dry wit and said viewers had his permission to turn off the television and walk the dogs as long as they patronized WTBS sponsors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC