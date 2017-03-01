Avalanche shut out again at home against the Blues
Former teammate Paul Stastny scored his 17th goal of the year and Jake Allen made 27 saves as the St. Louis Blues handed the Colorado Avalanche their 11th shutout and 44th loss on the season in front of a despondent Pepsi Center crowd. The Blues wasted little time getting on the scoreboard in the first period, capitalizing on a Rene Bourque holding penalty on Vladamir Tarasenko just 2:59 in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Hockey.
