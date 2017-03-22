Avalanche blow another early lead, fa...

Avalanche blow another early lead, fall to Blues 4-2

Patrik Berglund would score twice and Calvin Pickard would turn in another mostly-strong performance before ultimately giving up a couple of soft goals that would lead to 4-2 Avalanche loss to the St. Louis Blues. Colorado got off to another strong start, firing out of the gate and peppering the visiting Blues with a number of high quality shots.

Chicago, IL

