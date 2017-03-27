Arizona Coyotes and the St Louis Blue...

Arizona Coyotes and the St Louis Blues face each other in round two

After playing against one of the best teams in the NHL in the Washington Capitals , the Arizona Coyotes are back in action against the team that currently holds the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. These two teams played for the first time this season only nine days ago, where the St. Louis Blues won 3-0.

