Aces, Deuces: Kevin Shattenkirk's Impact on the Capitals

Prior to the trade deadline, the overall consensus in the hockey world - one which was regularly all but confirmed by the general manager himself - was that the Caps were not planning to make any big, swing-for-the-fences moves come February 28. "We've got good chemistry, which is important,'' GM Brian MacLellan told Pierre Lebrun back in January. "It seems like our lines are all settled in here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.