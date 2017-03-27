Aces, Deuces: Kevin Shattenkirk's Impact on the Capitals
Prior to the trade deadline, the overall consensus in the hockey world - one which was regularly all but confirmed by the general manager himself - was that the Caps were not planning to make any big, swing-for-the-fences moves come February 28. "We've got good chemistry, which is important,'' GM Brian MacLellan told Pierre Lebrun back in January. "It seems like our lines are all settled in here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC