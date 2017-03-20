2017 NHL Trade Deadline winners and l...

2017 NHL Trade Deadline winners and losers

Read more: NJ.com

The 2017 NHL trade deadline passed with plenty of deals on Wednesday, March 1. Teams around the NHL worked until the final second to buy and sell players and draft picks to prepare for a playoff run or make trades for the future. Among the buyers and sellers were winners and losers around the NHL, including the Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Washington Capitals and more.

Chicago, IL

