Wisniewski still hoping to resurrect NHL career
Back in North America after an eye-opening stint in the KHL, veteran defenseman James Wisniewski is hoping to catch the attention of an NHL team. Wisniewski recently signed with the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate in Chicago.
