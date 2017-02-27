When is the 2017 NHL trade deadline?

When is the 2017 NHL trade deadline?

13 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

After weeks and months of trade rumors, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils , St. Louis Blue and the rest of the NHL are in the final hours leading up to the 2017 trade deadline, where players such as Kevin Shattenkirk , Thomas Vanek, Matt Duchene and Marc-Andre Fleury could be traded to new teams. The NHL trade deadline for the 2016-17 season is Wednesday, March 1 at 3 p.m. EST, when any potential deals will need to be submitted to the league.

