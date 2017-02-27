When is the 2017 NHL trade deadline?
After weeks and months of trade rumors, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils , St. Louis Blue and the rest of the NHL are in the final hours leading up to the 2017 trade deadline, where players such as Kevin Shattenkirk , Thomas Vanek, Matt Duchene and Marc-Andre Fleury could be traded to new teams. The NHL trade deadline for the 2016-17 season is Wednesday, March 1 at 3 p.m. EST, when any potential deals will need to be submitted to the league.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC