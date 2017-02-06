What's a Kenny Agostino?
Following Saturday night's season ending injury to Robby Fabbri, the Blues announced on Sunday morning that Magnus Paajarvi and Kenny Agostino had been recalled from AHL Chicago. Paajarvi is a familiar name to Blues fans, having been acquired in 2014 along with two draft picks from Edmonton in exchange for David Perron.
