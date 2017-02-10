Toronto Maple Leafs: Revisiting The C...

Toronto Maple Leafs: Revisiting The Carl Gunnarsson Trade

On June 28th, 2014, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Roman Polak from the St. Louis Blues in, perhaps, the worst managerial move in Brendan Shanahan's tenure. The Toronto Maple Leafs kept the grit theory alive and well in Leafs Nation by trading a better defender and a fourth round pick for Polak.

