The new coach blues: Toronto vs St. Louis game preview

What happens to a team when they fire their coach? Not long term but the very next game. Are the Maple Leafs in for an easy win, or are the odds stacked against them? The Blues just fired head coach Mike Hitchcock, who Blues GM called "A hall of fame coach" - this brings up the interesting question no one asked at the press conference: If he's a hall of famer, then why did you fire him? How high of a standard do you have for coaches? Anyway, what everyone wants to know now is how the team will react in their first game.

