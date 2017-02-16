Tarasenko, Steen score late, lift Blues past Canucks 4-3
Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen scored third period power play goals to lift the red hot St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night Tarasenko, Steen score late, lift Blues past Canucks 4-3 Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen scored third period power play goals to lift the red hot St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ldglSp St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko is checked by Vancouver Canucks' Jack Skille during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC