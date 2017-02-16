Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen scored third period power play goals to lift the red hot St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night Tarasenko, Steen score late, lift Blues past Canucks 4-3 Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen scored third period power play goals to lift the red hot St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ldglSp St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko is checked by Vancouver Canucks' Jack Skille during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in St. Louis.

