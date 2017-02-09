Tarasenko scores OT winner as Blues k...

Tarasenko scores OT winner as Blues keep rolling under new head coach Mike Yeo

Vladimir Tarasenko scored the overtime winner as the St. Louis Blue kept rolling under new head coach Mike Yeo, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1. Tarasenko snapped his 26th goal of the year past Frederik Andersen 20 seconds into the extra frame as St Louis improved to 4-1-0 under Yeo, who replaced Ken Hitchcock as the Blues' coach last week.

