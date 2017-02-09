Tarasenko scores in OT, Yeo-led Blues beat Maple Leafs
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko celebrates his goal with defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and left wing Alexander Steen , against the Toronto Maple Leafs during overtime of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Toronto. Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews hits St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Toronto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cedartown Standard Plus.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC