Stastny injury not believed to be long-term
There was some concern among the Blues when Paul Stastny left Thursday's win over Toronto with a lower-body injury. Head coach Mike Yeo said Statsny, who exited in the second period and didn't return, is doubtful for Saturday's game in Montreal but the ailment isn't believed to be long-term .
