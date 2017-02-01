Stastny, Allen lead Blues to 5-1 win ...

Stastny, Allen lead Blues to 5-1 win over Maple Leafs

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Paul Stastny scored twice abd Jake Allen stopped 26 shots for his first victory in more than a month to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Vladimir Tarasenko, Alexander Steen and Colton Parayko also scored for St. Louis, which had lost five of its previous six.

