Starting tonight, the Blues will try to 'become a team again'
The day after their head coach was fired, the St. Louis Blues woke up and found themselves outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference. The Calgary Flames, with a convincing win over the Wild last night, leapfrogged the Blues into the second wild-card spot.
