St. Louis Blues activate Kyle Brodziak from injured reserve

Brodziak, 32, has been sidelined for the past 10 games with a right foot injury after going on injured reserve Jan. 25. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Brodziak has 10 points and 27 penalty minutes in 47 games with the Blues this season. He is in his second season with the Blues after signing as a free agent on July 2, 2015.

