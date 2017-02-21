St. Louis Blues 7-3 under Yeo following in-season firing

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen keeps his eyes on the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y. FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Mike Yeo listens to a question during a news conference after being named the new head coach of the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis. The Blues have won seven of their first 10 games under Mike Yeo, who took over earlier than expected after Ken Hitchcock was fired.

