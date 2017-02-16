'Something had to give': NHL coaching carousel spins as playoffs approach
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen was floored when the only NHL coach he has ever played for was fired on Feb. 1. Ken Hitchcock's dismissal was a stark reminder of just how precarious life in the pros is, even for one of the most successful coaches in league history. "It's tough for us to lose him, but I think we've all woken up a little bit," Allen said recently.
