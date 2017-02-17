Sabres look to avoid emotional attachment to wins and losses
The Sabres practiced at HarborCenter on Friday afternoon, following a win over the Colorado Avalanche that came on Thursday night. After a rough week of winning and losing games last week, the Sabres won two in-a-row this week and have an opportunity to win two more this weekend when they welcome the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks.
