Report: Potential Shattenkirk trade fell apart over contract talks
Kevin Shattenkirk 's name has been floating around the NHL's trade rumor mill for sometime now, and according to reports from TSN's Bob McKenzie and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the Blues came very close to dealing him six weeks ago only to have the trade fall apart when the new team and Shattenkirk were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract. According to reports from TSN's Bob McKenzie and Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch , the Blues recently had a Shattenkirk trade in place with an Eastern Conference team that was believed to be the Tampa Bay Lightning.
