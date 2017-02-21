Rangers connected to Brendan Smith
The Rangers aren't out of the Kevin Shattenkirk sweepstakes yet, but they're also probing the market about other defensemen. The latest rumor to surface is the Rangers "zeroing in" on Detroit Red Wings' defenseman Brendan Smith.
