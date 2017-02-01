Picking up where Hitchcock left off.
My mid-season look at the St. Louis Blues takes on a whole new dimension with the announcement that Doug Armstrong has fired both Ken Hitchcock and Jim Corsi. This promotes Mike Yeo to the position of head coach about 40 games sooner than he expected.
