Penguins could get a motivated Evgeni Malkin back soon
Evgeni Malkin has been skating on his own for the past week-plus, rehabbing a lower-body injury in a Jan. 24 game against the St. Louis Blues, pushing himself to try to rejoin his teammates for practice as quickly as possible. Speaking for the first time since his omission from the NHL 100 list - an oversight that made headlines league-wide - Malkin addressed the topic and delivered an answered that he might or might not have been running over in his head.
