Ottawa Senators Rumours: St. Louis Raid

May 19, 2016; San Jose, CA, USA; St. Louis Blues center Patrik Berglund and center Jori Lehtera shove San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic as goalie Martin Jones defends in the second period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks won 3-0.

