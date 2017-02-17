Oklahoma House Passes Real ID Act
In other words, if you do not have a form of identification that complies with the Real ID Act, you would not be allowed to enter a federal building, facility, military base or courthouse. By giving residents the option of getting an identification card or driver license that meets Real ID standards, the state would ensure residents' ability to visit military bases and US government buildings.
