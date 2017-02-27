Oilers end road trip with victory ove...

Oilers end road trip with victory over Blues

CBC News

Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom and Leon Draisaitl congratulate Mark Letestu after his goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period. Milan Lucic and Mark Letestu scored and Cam Talbot made 25 saves to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

