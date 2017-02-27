NHL Trade Rumors: Washington and Pitt...

NHL Trade Rumors: Washington and Pittsburgh battling it out for Kevin Shattenkirk?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Pensburgh

The NHL trade deadline is Wednesday afternoon so the reports and rumors are flying around now like crazy. One popular one making the rounds is that the rival Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals could be doing battle over trying to acquire the best known defenseman on the trading block - the Blues Kevin Shattenkirk According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, the Capitals are in the running for Kevin Shattenkirk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,197,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC