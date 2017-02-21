NHL Trade Rumors: Buzz from Around League as 2017 Deadline Approaches

With the NHL trade deadline in sight on March 1, at 3 p.m. ET, expect action to heat up in the next few days as teams try to upgrade their rosters in an attempt to make a run at the Stanley Cup or at least a spot in the postseason. The action is usually fast and furious when the deadline hits, but before those deals are made, general managers have to identify the players that are available and determine if they fit their teams' needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.