New York Rangers Must Avoid Kevin Sha...

New York Rangers Must Avoid Kevin Shattenkirk-For Now

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Blue Line Station

As the trade deadline approaches, the New York Rangers are once again linked to St. Louis defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk , but should they mortgage the future once again for a better chance at the 2017 Stanley Cup? The 2016-2017 season has been one of both surprises and predictability for the New York Rangers. While the Rangers' total in the points column is a welcome surprise, the struggles of the defense are not so shocking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Line Station.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Blues Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Reg 1
News Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14) May '14 hockeyfanland 1
News HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
News Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
See all St. Louis Blues Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,746 • Total comments across all topics: 278,958,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC