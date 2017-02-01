Ken Hitchcock ranks among the more successful coaches in NHL history
Ken Hitchcock will go down as one of the most successful head coaches over the last 20 years, regardless of whether or not he gets another chance in the league. Hitchcock was fired Wednesday by the St. Louis Blues.
