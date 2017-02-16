Hutton helps Blues beat Red Wings 2-0
Carter Hutton is playing the best hockey of his NHL career, helping the St. Louis Blues surge under new coach Mike Yeo. Hutton made 25 saves for his second straight shutout and fourth in eight games, and the Blues beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Wednesday night.
