Hot Corner: a suggested realignment, playoff system for MHL
The 12-team MHL stretches from Yarmouth, N.S., to Campbellton, N.B., which is almost a nine-hour drive in good conditions. There are currently six Nova Scotia teams in one division along with five New Brunswick clubs and the Summerside D. Alex MacDonald Ford Western Capitals in the other.
