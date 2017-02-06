Hitchcock takes high road in statemen...

Hitchcock takes high road in statement about firing from Blues

Read more: MSNBC

With just a single shot on goal through the first period of tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, one might argue that the St. Louis Blues are snoozing through Monday's start. Maybe they were left a little drowsy by Ken Hitchcock's predictably professional statement to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about his firing? Hitchcock didn't provide an interview to the Dispatch, instead opting for that lengthy goodbye letter in which he said basically all the right things.

Chicago, IL

