Hitchcock takes high road in statement about firing from Blues
With just a single shot on goal through the first period of tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, one might argue that the St. Louis Blues are snoozing through Monday's start. Maybe they were left a little drowsy by Ken Hitchcock's predictably professional statement to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about his firing? Hitchcock didn't provide an interview to the Dispatch, instead opting for that lengthy goodbye letter in which he said basically all the right things.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
